Rutgers at Penn State Game Thread

Rutgers (9-5; 3-1) at Penn State (7-6; 2-3)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania (15,261 capacity)

Tip-off: Tuesday, January 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Brandon Guadin and Rapheal Davis

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 116; Penn State No. 88

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 87, nine spots better following a 93-65 win over Nebraska last Saturday; Penn State - No. 76, four spots worse following a 74-67 loss to Purdue last Saturday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 106.5 (104th) Defense 97.4 (62nd); Penn State - Offense 108.9 (76th) Defense 98.9 (87th)

KenPom Prediction: Penn State 66 Rutgers 62. Rutgers is given a 36% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Penn State -3

Series History: Penn State leads the all-time series 44-33 including last season’s lone meeting which they won 75-67 in State College on January 21, 2021.

Key Contributors

Penn State: 6’6” junior Seth Lundy - 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 36.1% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Jalen Pickett - 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds; 6’0” senior Sam Sessoms - 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 41.2% 3-pt FG; 6’9” senior John Harrar - 10.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 69.6% FG; 6’9” senior Greg Lee - 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds; 6’4” senior Myles Dread - 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 40.0% 3-pt FG; 6’8” senior Jalanni White - 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 66.7% FG; 6’4” senior Jaheam Cornwall - 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 43.7% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Geo Baker - 11.9 points, 4.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 38.5% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 59.7% FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 6.8 points, 4.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.4 points

Game Preview

Tonight is a huge opportunity for Rutgers to get a much needed road win in league play. Mawot Mag is out again but the rest of the roster is available. This is a veteran team and this is a big moment in the season. Time to find out how they respond. Join us in the comment section during the game.