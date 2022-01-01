Rutgers too much for Central Connecticut State to handle in 79-48 victory

Sometimes a team needs to flex its muscles against an inferior squad.

That is what Rutgers did on New Year’s Day when it welcomed Central Connecticut State to Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights took advantage of a depleted Blue Devils’ team during a dominant 79-48 victory.

Central Connecticut State came into Saturday’s game with just eight scholarship players available. It did not help that they played Friday night as well. Under regular conditions, Rutgers would still be big favorites and they showed why.

The Scarlet Knights performed well on both ends from the opening minutes. The Blue Devils scored just three points in the first eight minutes of the contest as Rutgers opened up a double-digit lead early. That lead ballooned to 30 by halftime and the Scarlet Knights put it in cruise control over the final 20 minutes.

Cliff Omoruyi led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He finished 9-for-12 from the field. Geo Baker ran the offense well with 11 points and seven assists while Paul Mulcahy finished with eight assists his own.

The Scarlet Knights were able to go deep into their bench in this one and saw 12 players score. This was highlighted by Aundre Hyatt, who finished with nine points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

Rutgers was forced to pause activities due to COVID-19 but is back in action. The Scarlet Knights played their second non-conference game in three days and were able to pick up victories. This will be some confidence as the team prepares to return to Big Ten play.

The Scarlet Knights will be home once again on Tuesday to host Michigan.