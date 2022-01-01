Game Preview & Game Thread: CCSU at Rutgers

CCSU (4-10) at Rutgers (6-5)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Tip-off: Saturday, January 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network - Jason Ross, Jr. and Trent Meacham

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Dom Savino and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 165; CCSU No. 326

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 105, five spots worse than a 80-64 win over Maine on Thursday; CCSU - No. 335, eight spots better since a 67-55 win over St. Francis NY on Friday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 102.7 (139th) Defense 95.9 (76th); CCSU - Offense 92.4 (323rd) Defense 109.0 (327th)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 75 CCSU 56. Rutgers is given a 96% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Rutgers -23.5

Series History: Rutgers lead the all-time series 3-0 with wins in three consecutive seasons from 2015-2017.

Note: Due to the holiday week and Rutgers football’s unexpected trip to the Gator Bowl, here is a short preview along with the Game Thread:

Keys:

Rutgers needs to come out strong and assert control from the opening tip. Sharing the basketball is important and they did so against Maine on Thursday, which led to 21 assists on 27 made field goals. Getting the starters into a rhythm and their legs back is very important with Michigan looming on Tuesday.

A win is the most important thing but if Rutgers can dominate, getting the bench some runs and valuable minutes will help as well.

Defending without fouling, crashing the glass better than they did against Maine, while also guarding the perimeter is important.

The Scarlet Knights are playing in a difficult situation after the almost three week layoff with virtually no practice time. Focusing on fundamentals and playing together is really what they need to focus on in this game.

Happy New Year and join us in the comments during the game.

Enjoy this musical selection, the classic “A Long December” by the Counting Crows. The line “there is reason to believe this year will be better than the last” hopefully rings true with Rutgers men’s basketball and life.