No. 1 Purdue at Rutgers Game Thread

No. 1 Purdue (8-0) at Rutgers (4-4)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (capacity 8,000)

Promotions: Wear Red for “Scarlet Out”; Poster night

Tip-off: Thursday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Brandon Gaudin & Robbie Hummel

Stream: Fox Sports App/BTN

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM; PXP - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 98, ten spots better following 86-51 loss to Illinois last Friday; Purdue - No. 2, the same since a 77-70 win over Iowa last Friday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 103.0 (149th) Defense 95.8 (61st); Purdue - Offense 121.0 (1st) Defense 91.9 (27th)

KenPom Prediction: Purdue 76 Rutgers 64. Rutgers is given a 15% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Purdue -11.5; Rutgers 1-7 ATS

Series History: Purdue leads the all-time series 12-4 but Rutgers has won the last three meetings in a row, including a 81-76 victory last December without Ron Harper Jr. and Cliff Omoruyi.

History vs. No. 1 teams: Rutgers has never beaten a No. 1 team and is 0-2 at home , including a 75-74 loss to UConn at the RAC in 2004. The highest ranked win in program history was against No. 2 UCLA on December 3, 1981 at a neutral site.

Pregame Tribute

There will be a moment of silence before the game for former Rutgers player Clarence Tillman, who passed away on Sunday. Tillman was a key member of the program from 1980-83 and you can read more about him here.

GAME PREVIEW

Geo Baker remains out tonight as he has the flu. Everyone else is available. Rutgers needs every player to contribute to have any chance against No. 1 Purdue. A good start, forcing turnovers and an elite defensive performance is needed in this matchup. Here we go.

