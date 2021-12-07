On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 118: Big week ahead for Rutgers men’s basketball

Episode No. 118 of the On The Banks podcast is here to get you ready for a huge week for Rutgers men’s basketball. After an embarrassing defeat to open Big Ten play last Friday against Illinois, the Scarlet Knights are set to face two huge challenges in the days ahead. No. 1 Purdue visits Piscataway on Thursday night and then Sunday night resumes one of the best rivalries in college basketball as Rutgers travels to Newark to face Seton Hall for the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

The beginning of the episode dives into some of the issues of late with this team, the disappointment of this season so far, the opportunity presented this week, what we hope to see from them in these games and more on the current state of Rutgers men’s basketball.

Our guests for this episode are Pat Lawless and CJ Nobile from The Front Office. We discussed Rutgers signee Derek Simpson, the current state of recruiting, the importance of the Garden State Hardwood Classic for New Jersey and specifically, the banquet they have organized for this Friday night ahead of Rutgers-Seton Hall taking place on Sunday. It’s a great idea to celebrate the rivalry with fans in this way and to include such a high profile group of former star players from both programs.

Here are some details from their website:

The event will be headlined by CBS’ Jon Rothstein, SHU alumni such as Isaiah Whitehead, Jerry Walker, Terry Dehere, and Mike Nzei, and RU Alumni such as Quincy Douby, Phil Sellers, Austin Johnson, and Myles Mack. We will also have Asbury Park Press’ Jerry Carino on hand along with FOX Sports’ John Fanta as the emcee.

You can purchase tickets for Friday night’s event here and they’ve offered a special 50% discount to On The Banks readers by clicking here.

Thanks to Pat and CJ for joining me to discuss Rutgers-Seton Hall and thanks for listening to this episode.

How To Listen To All 118 Episodes

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “On The Banks Podcast” on Apple Podcasts and “On The Banks Podcast” on Stitcher. Subscribe to our podcast on both platforms as well. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the SB Nation podcast network.