Rutgers’ Football adds Wagner to non-conference schedule in 2022

Rutgers football now has a completed list of opponents in 2022.

The Scarlet Knights recently added Wagner to their non-conference schedule per this report from FBSCHEDULES.

Rutgers will host the Seahawks in its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10 at SHI Stadium. This will be the first time these two teams meet and only non-conference home game for the Scarlet Knights in 2022.

Rutgers will pay Wagner $425,000 for this matchup per records obtained in the report. The Seahawks are coming off an 0-11 season in 2021. The scheduling of this game hints that Rutgers’ first meeting with Monmouth will be postponed further after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Scarlet Knights will now sandwich a home game against Wagner in between road non-conference games with Boston College and Temple next season. These games are all set but the conference schedule is expected to be overhauled. The Big Ten is expected to look at its conference-wide dimensions to adjust for accommodations. This is to deal with home sites, which happened in 2020 during the Covid season in 2020.

Rutgers will play Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, and Penn State in Piscataway in 2022. It will hit the road to take on Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Ohio State — along with the non-conference matchups with Boston College and Temple.

It will be interesting to see how the schedule is realigned next season but opponents and sites are locked in. Rutgers went 3-0 against non-conference opponents this season and hope to get off to a similar start in 2022.