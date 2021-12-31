Gator Bowl Game Thread: Rutgers vs. No. 17 Wake Forest

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Gator Bowl
Rutgers (5-7) vs. Wake Forest (10-3)
Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
Kick-off: Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 A.M. ET
Weather: 82 degrees, mostly clear sky with a 20% chance of rain, 10 mph winds
TV: ESPN with Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), and Alyssa Lang (sideline)
Stream: ESPN App or Watch Live Stream
Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 1450-AM, WOR 710-AM, WENJ 97.3-FM, XM 195, Sirius 134) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel (analyst) and Anthony Fucilli (sideline).
Current Spread: Wake Forest -16.5, according to Draft Kings
Series History: Wake Forest leads all-time, 2-0; Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 17-10 in 1999.
SB Nation Wake Forest site: Blogger So Dear
