Gator Bowl Game Thread: Rutgers vs. No. 17 Wake Forest

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Gator Bowl

Rutgers (5-7) vs. Wake Forest (10-3)

Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Kick-off: Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 A.M. ET

Weather: 82 degrees, mostly clear sky with a 20% chance of rain, 10 mph winds

TV: ESPN with Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), and Alyssa Lang (sideline)

Stream: ESPN App or Watch Live Stream

Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 1450-AM, WOR 710-AM, WENJ 97.3-FM, XM 195, Sirius 134) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel (analyst) and Anthony Fucilli (sideline).

Current Spread: Wake Forest -16.5, according to Draft Kings

(Note: If you are in New Jersey the line won’t show, and depending on your location it might default to showing you a New Jersey sports book.)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Series History: Wake Forest leads all-time, 2-0; Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 17-10 in 1999.

Game Preview

