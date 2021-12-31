How To Watch Rutgers in the Gator Bowl

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers (5-7) vs. Wake Forest (10-3)

Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Kick-off: Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 A.M. ET

Weather: 82 degrees, mostly clear sky with a 20% chance of rain, 10 mph winds

TV: ESPN with Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), and Alyssa Lang (sideline)

Stream: ESPN App or Watch Live Stream

Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 1450-AM, WOR 710-AM, WENJ 97.3-FM, XM 195, Sirius 134) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel (analyst) and Anthony Fucilli (sideline).

Current Spread: Wake Forest -16.5, according to Draft Kings

(Note: If you are in New Jersey the line won’t show, and depending on your location it might default to showing you a New Jersey sports book.)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Series History: Wake Forest leads all-time, 2-0; Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 17-10 in 1999.

SB Nation Wake Forest site: Blogger So Dear

After not even being willed into existence until eight days ago, Rutgers football will set out to do the impossible on Friday morning under the unforgiving Florida sun. The Scarlet Knights will face No. 17 Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl despite the odds being heavily against them. The Demon Deacons are explosive offensively in averaging 41.2 points per game this season. Conversely, Rutgers is averaging just 20.5 points overall and 14.0 points in ten games against power five opponents.

Whether the defense can slow down Wake quarterback Sam Hartman and the rest of the offensive playmakers remains to be seen. We think most of the starters on defense are expected to play, but if a couple key guys don’t play it will make the task of slowing the Demon Deacons that much harder. Can RU become true Cinderella Men and pull off the massive upset? It will take tremendous execution, endurance and perseverance to do it.

There is no doubt that this Rutgers team is short on talent and depth, but makes up for it on heart and hard work. They are taking on a impossible situation and should be commended for it no matter the outcome. Hopefully, this team can put together a performance for the ages and give the ACC division champs all they can handle.

Keys to Rutgers having a real shot to win include having a strong start to the game, playing mistake free football in limiting turnovers and penalties, win the time of possession battle, red zone efficiency, force turnovers and capitalize on them, all while doing so with a depleted roster. How depleted? We will find out right around kickoff on Friday morning.

Time to Chop!

