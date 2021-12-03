Rutgers at Illinois Game Thread

Rutgers (4-3) at Illinois (5-2)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois (15,500 capacity)

Tip-off: Friday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 - Mike Couzens & Robbie Hummel

Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM; PXP - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 88, five spots better following a 74-64 win over Clemson on Tuesday; Illinois - No. 22, one spot better following a 82-72 win over Notre Dame on Monday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 103.8 (122nd) Defense 94.8 (57th); Illinois - Offense 111.5 (23rd) Defense 91.4 (26th)

KenPom Prediction: Illinois 72 Rutgers 61. Rutgers is given a 17% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Illinois -7.5

Series History: Illinois leads the all-time series 9-3 with the last meeting coming last March in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. The Illini won 90-68. Rutgers won the only regular season meeting last season at the RAC by the score of 91-88.

Week 3 Film Review

Podcast Season Review So Far

Huge game for Rutgers. Heavy underdogs and stopping Kofi Cockburn is going to be a major challenge. The Scarlet Knights need to push the tempo and get some points in transition and less of a meat grinder. This is a big test. Let’s see how they do.

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.