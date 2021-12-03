Rutgers Football: Offseason Roster Tracker

The 2021 season is now in the books for Rutgers and now the program’s sights are set on the offseason. Greg Schiano and the coaching staff will need to rebuild and improve the roster both through recruiting and the transfer portal. This is something that Rutgers worked well last season and could do once again.

There have already been some announcements with players deciding to leave Rutgers for other schools or the NFL. We will track all reported roster moves this offseason in the thread below. In addition, we will have full coverage of early signing period on December 15 on a separate thread that will be linked here.

Isaih Pacheco and Mike Tverdov lead the way for players foregoing their eligibility in an attempt to make it at the next level.

Below, you can find every announcement made by Rutgers players from the 2021 team that decide to make a change.

2022 NFL Draft

Isaih Pacheco

Thank you Rutgers Nation pic.twitter.com/LFQfrT6pHy — Isiah Pacheco (@isiah_pachecoRB) November 30, 2021

Mike Tverdov

Thank you Rutgers❤️ pic.twitter.com/jKMG4yFf1l — 〽️ I K E (@MikeTverdov97) December 1, 2021

Transfer Portal

Naijee Jones

Brendan Bordner

Cole Snyder