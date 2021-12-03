Rutgers Football: Offseason Roster Tracker

The 2021 season is now in the books for Rutgers and now the program’s sights are set on the offseason. Greg Schiano and the coaching staff will need to rebuild and improve the roster both through recruiting and the transfer portal. This is something that Rutgers worked well last season and could do once again.
There have already been some announcements with players deciding to leave Rutgers for other schools or the NFL. We will track all reported roster moves this offseason in the thread below. In addition, we will have full coverage of early signing period on December 15 on a separate thread that will be linked here.
Isaih Pacheco and Mike Tverdov lead the way for players foregoing their eligibility in an attempt to make it at the next level.
Below, you can find every announcement made by Rutgers players from the 2021 team that decide to make a change.
2022 NFL Draft
Isaih Pacheco
Thank you Rutgers Nation pic.twitter.com/LFQfrT6pHy— Isiah Pacheco (@isiah_pachecoRB) November 30, 2021
Mike Tverdov
Thank you Rutgers❤️ pic.twitter.com/jKMG4yFf1l— 〽️ I K E (@MikeTverdov97) December 1, 2021
Transfer Portal
Naijee Jones
Grateful ❤️!! pic.twitter.com/LKiOF4ZGDB— (@Jee_Jones24) December 1, 2021
Brendan Bordner
December 1, 2021
Cole Snyder
Here’s to the future! @RivalsPortal @247SportsPortal #transferportal #transfer #portal #QB pic.twitter.com/wd1IUPCsOt— cole snyder (@iamcolesnyder) November 30, 2021
