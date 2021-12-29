Gator Bowl Headquarters: Rutgers vs. No. 17 Wake Forest

Find all of our pregame and postgame coverage in one place right here.

Last week, Rutgers football went from home for the holidays to unexpectedly bowl bound when Texas A&M dropped out of the Gator Bowl. On just eight days notice and deep into offseason workouts, the Scarlet Knights are set to attempt to pull off a monumental upset. No. 17 Wake Forest advanced to the ACC Championship game, has a prolific offense and hasn’t stopped practicing since the preseason began in August.

Come along for an improbable ride to Friday’s Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is 11:00 a.m. and the game is airing live on ESPN. You can find all of our pregame and postgame coverage in one place right here.

The insane process in getting to the program’s most prestigious bowl, scouting reports and a film review, why Santa Claus does exist, a podcast preview with Rutgers great and current radio analyst Mike Teel, RU attempting to become Cinderella men, a travel guide to Jacksonville, a betting preview, a Q&A with SB Nation’s Wake Forest site, Greg Schiano’s comments on the team ahead of Friday, a game preview, staff round table predictions, a game thread and complete postgame coverage can all be found on this story stream.

