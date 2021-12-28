On The Banks Podcast Gator Bowl Preview with Mike Teel

Episode No. 122 is our preview for the Gator Bowl between Rutgers and No. 17 Wake Forest. The game is Friday, December 31 at 11:00 a.m. ET in Jacksonville, Florida.

Our guest is Rutgers great and radio color analyst Mike Teel. He returns to discuss the unique situation the Scarlet Knights are in, the preparation of Greg Schiano and his mentality under these circumstances, the mindset of a player and challenges the team is facing, what to expect in this matchup on both sides of the ball, the experience of a bowl game, what this means for the program long term and more.

Thanks to Mike for giving great insight once again and you can listen to him and Chris Carlin on the call on the Rutgers Radio Network. And thanks for listing once again.

