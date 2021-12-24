No. 12 Rutgers Wrestling Set to Compete at the MatMen Open Next Week

No. 12 Rutgers Wrestling will compete at the 2021 MatMen Open in lieu of the cancelled Midlands Championships. The Matmen Open will take place December 29th and 30th at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Currently, there are over 20 Division 1 Men’s programs are committed to sending at least partial rosters, including seven ranked teams - No. 4 Michigan, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 18 Purdue, No. 22 North Carolina, No. 23 Oregon State, and No. 24 Pittsburgh.

No. 12 Rutgers will be the highest ranked team in attendance that is sending a full squad as per the current entries.

The event came together quickly, and credit goes out to Mat Scout’s Willie Saylor and the Illinois MatMen, among many others, for putting together a big tournament like this on such short notice.

Tournament Producer Izzy Martinez is excited to be putting on the tournament, “I’m thrilled to be able to set up a first-class event in a first-class facility to allow so many athletes and coaches to compete.” Martinez continued, “Holiday season is wrestling season and to be able to have such an excellent collection of talent in my home state makes it even more dear to my heart.”

Rutgers was originally set to compete at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships at the same arena on the same dates, so nothing really changes for them with regards to preparation.

Action at the MatMen Open will begin at 9:00AM Central Time on Wednesday, December 29th. The full press release can be found here. I’ll have a more in depth preview up closer to competition time.