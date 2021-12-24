Rutgers announces new indoor event policy as men’s basketball reschedules Maine, CCSU games

On Thursday, Rutgers announced a new policy for attending indoor athletic events as well as scheduling changes for the men’s basketball program. In addition, changes are being made to concessions offered as well.

From the press release:

Rutgers Athletics announced today that effective immediately, attendees at all indoor athletics events must provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event accompanied by a photo ID. Doors for all events will open 90 minutes prior to the start.

Face masks continue to be required and must be worn in the arena during the duration of each event. Spectators who fail to comply with the face mask policy will be asked to leave the arena.

Until further notice, concession sales at the Jersey Mike’s Arena will be limited to water and soft drinks only. No alcoholic beverages will be sold, and outside food items will not be permitted inside the venue. The concession stand located on the south concourse (behind sections 211-217) will process cash purchases, while all other concession stands inside the arena will move to cashless transactions.

The men’s basketball games against Maine and Central Connecticut State have been rescheduled. The Scarlet Knights will host Maine on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network and the CCSU game will be played on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. The network broadcast for the CCSU game will be announced at a later date.

Rutgers Athletics will honor all paid tickets and parking for any rescheduled dates. If a game is cancelled, the Rutgers Ticket Office will refund all paid tickets and parking to both season ticket holders and single game purchasers. Representatives are available to respond to inquiries via phone at 1-866-445-4678 (toll free) from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except Dec. 24) or email tickets@scarletknights.com.

The programs affected by the policy, include men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming and diving. Please continue to check ScarletKnights.com for future updates. For more information on testing sites, click the following link. Free at-home testing is available for all New Jersey residents here.