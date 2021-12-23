Emergency Podcast Episode: Rutgers is Gator Bowl Bound

Welcome to episode No. 121 of the On The Banks podcast. With news that Rutgers is officially playing in the Gator Bowl as a last minute substitution, here is an emergency edition of the podcast.

Old friend and former host Lance Glinn is back to join me to discuss the surprise development for Rutgers football. We discuss the pros, cons, challenges on and off the field, the deciding factor, whether the game will competitive or not and much more.

Thanks to Lance for joining me and thanks for listening! Happy Holidays!

