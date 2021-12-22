On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 120: Rutgers women’s gymnastics preview

Welcome to episode No. 120 as we preview the season ahead for Rutgers women’s gymnastics with head coach Umme Salim-Beasley.

Topics discussed include the progress made last season, the importance of continuity with the coaching staff, the ceiling for stars Belle Huang and Hannah Joyner, younger gymnasts poised to make an impact, the top 15 recruiting class signed last week, the non-conference schedule, long terms goals and much more.

We also provide updates on men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, women’s soccer and wrestling as well at the top of the episode.

Thanks for coach Salim-Beasley for joining us to discuss the great progress her program has made and for previewing her fourth season at the helm. And thank you for listening!

