Rutgers postpones CCSU game, cancels Rider due to Covid-19

Two days after Rutgers men’s basketball postponed its home game against Rider, the program announced Thursday’s contest versus Central Connecticut State has also been postponed. In addition, after initially hoping to reschedule the matchup against Rider by the end of the month, the program announced it was now officially cancelled.

Here is the press release announcing both schedule changes:

The Scarlet Knights are next scheduled to host Maine on December 29 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. If RU is able to play and the. was to reschedule CCSU, it seems likely the only available opportunity to do so would come between the Maine contest and the January 4 matchup against Michigan at home.

Rutgers remains at 5-5 this season and 1-1 in Big Ten play. They haven’t played since a 77-63 loss to Seton Hall on December 12.

Positive Covid-19 cases among players and coaches have led to the scheduling changes. None are believed to be seriously ill at this time. Hopefully the program is able to get back on the court before the end of the month and anyone impacted by Covid-19 is fully recovered soon if symptomatic.