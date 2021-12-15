Rutgers Football Recruiting: 2022 Early Signing Period Live Thread

This early signing day thread will be updated as each new member of the 2022 recruiting class officially signs with Rutgers football.
Samuel Brown
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. @SjbV5! #CHOP pic.twitter.com/C2wAvO7YP0— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
To read our recruiting profile on Samuel Brown, click here.
Kwabena Asamoah
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. @Kwab3naaa | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/3xfbiS5JxZ— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
To read our recruiting profile on Kwabena Asamoah, click here.
Joe De Croce
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y.@joedecroce | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/0KDEj42X57— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
To read our recruiting profile on Joe De Croce, click here.
Kenny Fletcher
The Sack Machine! Welcome, Kenny! @KennyFletcher20 #CHOP pic.twitter.com/N7Y0BWoh0v— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
To read our recruiting profile on Kenny Fletcher, click here.
Rashad Rochelle
All Aboard‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome home, Train!@RU_TRAIN8 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/f7EjQtMzzh
To read our recruiting profile on Rashad Rochelle, click here.
Moses Walker
E Hall’s Finest ‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Moses!@moseswalker | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/R5d7e2KEhq
To read our recruiting profile on Moses Walker, click here.
Amarion Brown
Mr. Deep Threat!— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome, Amarion @Mariobrown06 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/2rBJ9gjt2v
To read our recruiting profile on Amarion Brown, click here.
Jacob Allen
Jersey Tough— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Jacob‼️@JacobAllen_79 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/7X3uSdFiqp
To read our recruiting profile on Jacob Allen, click here.
Anthony Johnson
The Big Thumper— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Philly ➡️ Jersey
Welcome, Anthony @antgeezz | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/XSo95HPB69
To read our recruiting profile on Anthony Johnson, click here.
DJ Allen
Mr. Indiana— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome home, D.J. ‼️@DJAllen_42 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/ZySJLIlmvJ
To read our recruiting profile on DJ Allen, click here.
Taj White
The Taj Train: A one way express into the end zone— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome, @Taj54White pic.twitter.com/Gh4tE1eCxF
To read our recruiting profile on Taj White, click here.
Q’yaeir Price
The Big North ➡️ RU— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome, @QyaeirPriceDp pic.twitter.com/ZR4PCotyc3
To read our recruiting profile on Q’yaeir Price, click here.
Zilan Williams
Welcome to Williams Island @_kingzilan_ | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/mDZwhOZtze— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
To read our recruiting profile on Zilan Williams, click here.
Emir Stinette
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Emir!@Bigmir_74 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/pG52mxJazE— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
To read our recruiting profile on Emir Stinette, click here.
Mike Higgins
Gettin’ Higgy With It— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome, @Mike_Higgins88 pic.twitter.com/fD8Y7c3Xch
To read our recruiting profile on Mike Higgins, click here.
Dantae Chin
Florida’s Finest‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome, @dantae_chin pic.twitter.com/Ujad0rW85R
To read our recruiting profile on Dantae Chin, click here.
Thomas Amankwaa
The Champ Is Here‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome, @tommy_amankwaa pic.twitter.com/dk86qolnnW
To read our recruiting profile on Thomas Amakwaa, click here.
Nelson Monegro
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Nelson!!@NelsonMonegro77 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/KoE3Oucpg4— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
To read our recruiting profile on Nelson Monegro, click here.
Jai Patel (Preferred Walk-On)
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Jai!@JaiPatel44 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/bJY6pTOr8m— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021
To read our recruiting profile on Jai Patel, click here.
For all of our coverage on the 2022 early signing period for Rutgers football, click here.
