Rutgers Football Recruiting: 2022 Early Signing Period Live Thread

This early signing day thread will be updated as each new member of the 2022 recruiting class officially signs with Rutgers football.

Samuel Brown

To read our recruiting profile on Samuel Brown, click here.

Kwabena Asamoah

To read our recruiting profile on Kwabena Asamoah, click here.

Joe De Croce

To read our recruiting profile on Joe De Croce, click here.

Kenny Fletcher

To read our recruiting profile on Kenny Fletcher, click here.

Rashad Rochelle

To read our recruiting profile on Rashad Rochelle, click here.

Moses Walker

To read our recruiting profile on Moses Walker, click here.

Amarion Brown

To read our recruiting profile on Amarion Brown, click here.

Jacob Allen

To read our recruiting profile on Jacob Allen, click here.

Anthony Johnson

To read our recruiting profile on Anthony Johnson, click here.

DJ Allen

To read our recruiting profile on DJ Allen, click here.

Taj White

The Taj Train: A one way express into the end zone



Welcome, @Taj54White pic.twitter.com/Gh4tE1eCxF — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021

To read our recruiting profile on Taj White, click here.

Q’yaeir Price

To read our recruiting profile on Q’yaeir Price, click here.

Zilan Williams

To read our recruiting profile on Zilan Williams, click here.

Emir Stinette

To read our recruiting profile on Emir Stinette, click here.

Mike Higgins

To read our recruiting profile on Mike Higgins, click here.

Dantae Chin

To read our recruiting profile on Dantae Chin, click here.

Thomas Amankwaa

To read our recruiting profile on Thomas Amakwaa, click here.

Nelson Monegro

To read our recruiting profile on Nelson Monegro, click here.

Jai Patel (Preferred Walk-On)

To read our recruiting profile on Jai Patel, click here.

For all of our coverage on the 2022 early signing period for Rutgers football, click here.