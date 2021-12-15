2022 Early Signing Period: Zilan Williams Signs With Rutgers Football

Zilan Williams had been committed since November 26 so it was unlikely he would flip before Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Maryland is a needed addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 27th in MD; 104th CB

High School Position: CB (6’2”, 175 lbs.)

Projected college position: Cornerback

High School: DeMatha Catholic

Hometown: Hyattsville, MD

Most notable other offers: Purdue, Virginia, Maryland, Boston College

Williams chose the Knights over his hometown Maryland Terrapins. Despite his state ranking going up, his overall ranking as a cornerback went down the past week in the 247 composite, though not in an alarming way. He’s listed as an athlete by some sources which can make rankings tricky and for good reason as he can use his quickness to leave his man and assist others in coverage downfield. Zilan gives a lot of cushion most of the time, but it’s not for his lack of foot speed, but rather to bait quarterbacks into throwing his way then making big hits. Even if he can’t stay at corner, Zilan has the football IQ to play safety down the line. The question as it is with every defensive back is whether Williams has the Big Ten level skills (jamming receivers, change of direction, getting off downfield blocks, etc.) required when he is not the fastest, best player on the field like was in High School.

The Rutgers Secondary had mixed results in 2021. The two-deep showed cracks as early in the year few players were proficient in both pass coverage and downfield tackling. Position Coach Fran Brown is known as a good recruiter and his 2020 & 2021 additions got a lot of action this season. Long-term, this unit appears on track to producing NFL talent but requires more well-rounded personnel rather than guys who can just cover being separate from the guys who can primarily tackle.

Floor: Kobe Marfo

Most likely: Brandon Haw

Potential: Marcus Cooper

Check out his highlights below:

