2022 Early Signing Period: Rashad Rochelle Signs With Rutgers Football

Rashad Rochelle had been committed since October 2020 and made it official Wednesday, staying true for more than a year. Signing the 3-star prospect from Illinois adds important athleticism to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 13th in IL; 97th WR & 689th nationally

High School Position: QB / FS (5’11”, 170 lbs.)

Projected college position: Slot receiver

High School: Springfield

Hometown: Springfield, IL

Most notable other offers: Purdue, Illinois, Duke

Rochelle drew interest from Cincinnati and Louisville as well though didn’t have a massive Power Five offer list because schools would want to have him visit to see his size for themselves. He’s not a big guy but wow is he quick. Rashad plays a very good quarterback, hence why he is listed as an athlete by some sources, but his ability to make guys miss as a runner is his number one skill. He has great balance and agility making him a dangerous return man, albeit not quite to Janarion Grant level. The question is whether the team can block for his elite speed and if the offense can scheme to get him the ball in space. If so, this is the time of dynamic athlete that Rutgers needs to make plays to win games in the Big Ten.

The Rutgers Wide receivers other than Bo Melton regressed in 2021. Too many drops and at times an inability to separate coupled with extremely conservative quarterback play was a recipe for some unwatchable offensive performances. Adding players with true number one potential from high school or the transfer portal will go a long way to returning the passing attack to threatening enough that Rutgers can pound the rock on the ground like they would like to. Right now the depth chart is wide open for 2022 as Melton moves to the NFL, Aron Cruickshank returns from injury, and everybody else was inconsistent.

Floor: Desmond Peoples

Most likely: Jawuan Harris

Potential: Tim Brown

Check out his highlights below:

Stick with On the Banks all day for more National Signing Day coverage.