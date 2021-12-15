Early Signing Period: Dantae Chin Signs With Rutgers Football

Dantae Chin had only been committed since November 29th so it was unlikely he would flip, and therefore a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale is another pipeline addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 90th IOL nationally, 200th best overall player in Florida

High School Position: OT (6’4”, 290 lbs.)

Projected college position: Offensive Guard

High School: Cypress Bay (Weston, FL)

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Most notable other offers: Unknown (Syracuse and Rice showed interest late)

Chin comes from a football hotbed and with no offers that were reported nor ratings on any major recruiting site until the past week or so. That said, his tape looks plenty good enough for a Power Five prospect, albeit a raw one. He plays with passion, nastiness, energy, and finishes his man into the ground a good percentage of the time. He looks bigger than his listed height and weight (though that might be because he needs to get lower into his stance prior to the snap) and is still growing into his body. His technique other than down blocking is limited right now, but he has the body control and balance that would indicate he should be able to pick it up with good coaching, though has a long way to go. I have no idea how the staff found Chin considering I work in Fort Lauderdale and had never heard of him before he committed to Rutgers, but he looks like a late steal potentially if given the proper time to develop.

The Rutgers Offensive Line improved in some areas but appeared to regress in others in 2021. With limitations in the passing game, the staff elected to primarily play their best maulers in the run game, at the expense of pass protection against top teams. Unfortunately when defenses stacked the box, there were just too many guys for the offense to block. In the pass game, they did get more blame than was warranted when compared to how much time on the stopwatch they were providing quarterbacks to throw compared to other Big Ten teams. They key moving forward is stockpile as many Big Ten level athletes on the line as possible then developing them to be well-rounded players in all aspects.

Floor: Jorge Vicioso

Most likely: Richard Muldrow

Potential: Kamaal Seymour

Check out his highlights below:

