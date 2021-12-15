Early Signing Period: Emir Stinette Signs With Rutgers Football

Emir Stinette had been committed since August 15th so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Philadelphia is another important pipeline addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 27th in PA, 69th IOL nationally

High School Position: OT (6’5”, 380 lbs.)

Projected college position: Offensive Guard

High School: Imhotep Institute

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Most notable other offers: Cincinnati, Maryland, Arizona State, Tennessee, West Virginia

Emir is massive and will need to drop weight at the college level even as he dropped from 385 to around 330 lbs. this year. His offer list isn’t long, but does contain several Power Five programs who see him as a potential diamond in the rough. His ranking among all interior offensive linemen nationally jumped over 20 spots in the most recent 247 composite that includes several sources so others are now seeing what Rutgers already did in Stinette. As a result, defenders usually just try to run all the way around him to the outside, creating a massive run lane right behind him. He’s a bigger Ireland Brown type player who moved over to offense and started at left guard for Rutgers late in the year this year, but his peak athleticism is unclear until he slims down. Stinette doesn’t have as much tape as some other prospects so it’s hard to see him lining up against other Power Five competition, but the strength is already close to where it needs to be if he can get into the weight room early in his career. He has an incredibly high ceiling a la Tariq Cole but probably will settle in as a guard.

The Rutgers Offensive Line improved in some areas but appeared to regress in others in 2021. With limitations in the passing game, the staff elected to primarily play their best maulers in the run game, at the expense of pass protection against top teams. Unfortunately when defenses stacked the box, there were just too many guys for the offense to block. In the pass game, they did get more blame than was warranted when compared to how much time on the stopwatch they were providing quarterbacks to throw compared to other Big Ten teams. They key moving forward is stockpile as many Big Ten level athletes on the line as possible then developing them to be well-rounded players in all aspects.

Floor: Jamal Wilson

Most likely: Desmond Wynn

Potential: Antwan Lowery

Check out his highlights below:

