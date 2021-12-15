Early Signing Period: Nelson Monegro Signs With Rutgers Football

Nelson Monegro had been committed since February 4th so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from North Jersey is another important pipeline addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 24th in NJ; 109th OT nationally

High School Position: OT (6’7”, 260 lbs.)

Projected college position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Union City

Hometown: Union City, NJ

Most notable other offers: Arizona State, Kentucky, Syracuse, West Virginia

Monegro was recruited in tandem with his high school teammate, class of 2023 lineman JaSire Peterson, the first verbal commit to the Knights for next season. Nelson maintains his balance well when chipping defenders then moving to the second level. He does a good job holding his blocks and appears to have played through arm and leg injuries as a junior. Monegro does an excellent job of keeping his hands inside to avoid penalties though his technique could still improve. He is not an elite athlete though so opponents often didn’t put a man head up on him, forcing Nelson to have to seek and destroy. I wouldn’t even expect him on the field goal protection unit until about his third season on the banks, but he has left tackle upside if he can improve his agility and remain healthy.

The Rutgers Offensive Line improved in some areas but appeared to regress in others in 2021. With limitations in the passing game, the staff elected to primarily play their best maulers in the run game, at the expense of pass protection against top teams. Unfortunately when defenses stacked the box, there were just too many guys for the offense to block. In the pass game, they did get more blame than was warranted when compared to how much time on the stopwatch they were providing quarterbacks to throw compared to other Big Ten teams. They key moving forward is stockpile as many Big Ten level athletes on the line as possible then developing them to be well-rounded players in all aspects.

Floor: Zach Heeman

Most likely: JJ Denman

Potential: Marcus Applefield

Check out his highlights below:

Stick with On the Banks all day for more National Signing Day coverage.