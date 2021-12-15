2022 Early Signing Period: Kwabena Asamoah Signs With Rutgers Football

Kwabena Asamoah had been committed since February 6th so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Ohio is an enormous addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 20th in OH; 32nd IOL & 667th nationally

High School Position: OT / DT (6’4”, 295 lbs.)

Projected college position: Offensive Guard

High School: Pickerington Central

Hometown: Pickerington, OH

Most notable other offers: Iowa State, Akron, Kent State, Miami (OH), Buffalo

Asamoah is listed anywhere between 295 and 335 pounds and on every single highlight is the largest player on the field for either team. He’s very thickly built and rather than adding weight, he may need to drop a tad depending on what position he plays at RU. Kwabena doesn’t have elite explosiveness but moves fluidly and packs a big punch in a short area. He looks a lot on tape like Troy Rainey did this year but with more refined technique in the run game, so he fits what Schiano and offensive line coach Andrew Aurich wanted this year in their guards. Asamoah should be on the field goal protection unit in short order. The reason he is was not previously more highly recruited is that even though he plays tackle in high school, he doesn’t seem to have the length, kick slide, or lateral quickness to excel at tackle though he is comfortable in space on screen plays. Even then in the past week he jumped from the 854th best player overall in the 247 composite to 667th, a monster leap with his recent performance.

The Rutgers Offensive Line improved in some areas but appeared to regress in others in 2021. With limitations in the passing game, the staff elected to primarily play their best maulers in the run game, at the expense of pass protection against top teams. Unfortunately when defenses stacked the box, there were just too many guys for the offense to block. In the pass game, they did get more blame than was warranted when compared to how much time on the stopwatch they were providing quarterbacks to throw compared to other Big Ten teams. They key moving forward is stockpile as many Big Ten level athletes on the line as possible then developing them to be well-rounded players in all aspects.

Floor: Jamaal Beaty

Most likely: Derrick Nelson

Potential: Darnell Stapleton

Check out his highlights below:

