2022 Early Signing Period: Taj White Signs With Rutgers Football

Taj White had been committed since February 3rd so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Hudson Catholic is a huge addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

The Taj Train: A one way express into the end zone



Welcome, @Taj54White pic.twitter.com/Gh4tE1eCxF — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 15, 2021

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 14th in NJ; 78th OT & 869th nationally

High School Position: OT (6’7”, 300 lbs.)

Projected college position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Hudson Catholic (NJ)

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Most notable other offers: Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Boston College

White was named first team All-State so you can understand why he seems to be visited by a Rutgers coach seemingly every time you check his social media profile. He grew up more of a basketball player but looks every part of an offensive tackle nowadays. His technique is a little raw (especially his hand placement) but with such physical gifts you could see him being ahead of this year's biggest success story in Hollin Pierce who learned the skill seemingly overnight. With the type of zone blocking Rutgers runs as their bread and butter, he is an ideal fit as a tackle who can seal an area or crash down to wash defenders into no man’s land. Taj has size, strength, and the agility you just can’t teach for a left tackle.

The Rutgers Offensive Line improved in some areas but appeared to regress in others in 2021. With limitations in the passing game, the staff elected to primarily play their best maulers in the run game, at the expense of pass protection against top teams. Unfortunately when defenses stacked the box, there were just too many guys for the offense to block. In the pass game, they did get more blame than was warranted when compared to how much time on the stopwatch they were providing quarterbacks to throw compared to other Big Ten teams. They key moving forward is stockpile as many Big Ten level athletes on the line as possible then developing them to be well-rounded players in all aspects.

Floor: Devon Watkis

Most likely: Keith Lumpkin

Potential: Kevin Haslam

Check out his highlights below:

Stick with On the Banks all day for more National Signing Day coverage.