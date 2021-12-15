2022 Early Signing Period: Amarion Brown Signs With Rutgers Football

Amarion Brown had been committed since March 10 and made it official Wednesday despite intense late competition from his nearby Florida Gators. Signing the high 3-star prospect from Florida is a crucial addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 51st in FL; 58th WR & 382nd nationally

High School Position: WR / CB (6’3”, 175 lbs.)

Projected college position: Split End

High School: Martin County

Hometown: Palm City, FL

Most notable other offers: Penn State, Auburn, Texas, Purdue, Oregon

Amarion turned down offers from the Sunshine State Holy Trinity (Florida, Florida State, Miami) and a total of six SEC programs to come up to New Jersey. A star basketball player also, he naturally tracks the ball and has an excellent catch radius. The defensive backs who have the speed to stay with him are usually too small to make tackles on Brown downfield. He’s more of a glider than a power runner with the ball like Mohamed Sanu or Leonte Carroo but has better agility to run jet sweeps than some of the taller wide receivers Rutgers had in the past such as Brandon Coleman. Amarion looks a little bit at the second and third levels like a young Kenny Britt, though might not fill out in his lower half as much. The biggest factor in his development is whether Rutgers can get good quarterback play because if they do, he may finally be able to restore the big wide receiver tradition Greg Schiano established previously on the banks if he can improve his route running.

The Rutgers Wide receivers other than Bo Melton regressed in 2021. Too many drops and at times an inability to separate coupled with extremely conservative quarterback play was a recipe for some unwatchable offensive performances. Adding players with true number one potential from high school or the transfer portal will go a long way to returning the passing attack to threatening enough that Rutgers can pound the rock on the ground like they would like to. Right now the depth chart is wide open for 2022 as Melton moves to the NFL, Aron Cruickshank returns from injury, and everybody else was inconsistent.

Floor: Jeremy Deering

Most likely: Shawn Tucker

Potential: Andre Patton

Check out his highlights below:

