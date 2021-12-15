2022 Early Signing Period: Moses Walker Signs With Rutgers Football

Moses Walker had been committed since July 15 so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 4-star prospect from Brooklyn, New York’s number one overall player, may be the best addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star; 1st in NY; 18th LB & 176th nationally

High School Position: LB (6’2”, 220 lbs.)

Projected college position: Outside Linebacker

High School: Erasmus Hall

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Most notable other offers: Penn State, USC, LSU, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh

Walker was recruited by all the Power Five teams in the Northeast including Penn State, Pitt, Boston College, Syracuse, Maryland, and West Virginia holding a total of at least 14 Power Five offers. Fran Brown was the lead recruiter and boy did he reel in a big fish. Walker gets his four-star rating based on his physical prowess as he possesses elite agility, short area quickness, and even when he doesn’t seem to get a full running start can drive ball carriers back much farther than you would expect based on the contact observed. He flies around the field, stripping the ball, getting tackles for loss, or saving big gains with good pursuit on the back side. He will probably be as good as Olakunle Fatukasi if he puts the work in, though could end up an NFL starter like Steve Longa.

The Rutgers Linebackers were good, though not one of the top units in the Big Ten in 2021 as we hoped due to some injuries, trouble in coverage at times, and a lack of the big plays we saw so often in 2020. They will lose at least Tyshon Fogg, Olakunle Fatukasi, and Tyreek Maddox-Williams, all multi-year starters so a true freshman could enter the two-deep. Coach Bob Fraser had tremendous success developing linebackers year in and year out during his first run on the banks and has some good ones to work with in this class.

Floor: Lester Liston

Most likely: Olakunle Fatukasi

Potential: Steve Longa

Check out his highlights below:

