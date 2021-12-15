Rutgers Football 2022 Early Signing Period Headquarters

Now in its fifth year, college football programs are able to accept National Letters of Intent (NLIs) during an early signing period for three days in December. These NLIs are a binding commitment between the school and the student-athlete.

The early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class begins Wednesday, December 15th and concludes on Friday, December 17th. Once midnight strikes Saturday morning, all athletes other than mid-year Junior College transfers will need to wait until February 2, 2022 to sign on the dotted line. JUCOs can sign until January 15th before a freeze until February 2nd.

The Rutgers Football team needs to add as much talent as they can to improve the roster as usual. With more success than the program has had in recent years, the bulk of a recruiting class that verbally committed over the past few months appears to have remained intact. The staff has worked hard and this class could potentially be ranked in the Top 25 nationally once the early signing period ends. At that point, adding to the class through the transfer portal is most likely in how they will fill any remaining scholarships.

