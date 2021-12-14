On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 119: Early Signing Period Special

Episode No. 119 is our early signing period special for Rutgers football. The program is set to sign a potential Top 25 class on Wednesday through the initial signing period.

Our guest to help break things down is 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, who has also covered Rutgers recruiting for many years. He’s back to discuss the job Greg Schiano and the coaching staff have done in assembling the 2022 recruiting class as well as maintain it, the impact of Gavin Wimsatt joining the program this fall, the potential of the offensive line group, prospects most likely to make a short term and long term impact, the young linebacking core, the transfer portal, potential last minute additions and more.

Thanks to Brian for his insightful perspective and joining us once again! And thanks for listening to this episode. Check back with On The Banks on Wednesday for complete coverage of signing day!

How To Listen To All 119 Episodes

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “On The Banks Podcast” on Apple Podcasts and “On The Banks Podcast” on Stitcher. Subscribe to our podcast on both platforms as well. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the SB Nation podcast network.