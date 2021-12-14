Adam Korsak wins Rutgers’ team MVP award

Adam Korsak has been snubbed enough this season and was finally given an award he deserved.

Rutgers’ football held its annual banquet on Sunday in East Brunswick and Korsak was given the Homer Hazel Award, which is awarded to the team’s MVP from the season. The Australian punter wins this award after being passed over for Big Ten’s Punter of the Year and the Ray Guy Award.

Korsak, who was named Second Team AP All-American, came into the season on the Ray Guy Award Watch List and was one of three finalists for the honor. It was given to San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, who has a huge leg but also saw many kicks land in the end zone. This is something Korsak has not had happen in 122 attempts dating back to 2019.

Korsak led the Scarlet Knights to a net punt of 45.34, which was first in the nation. Opponents were held to a return of four years or less on 67 of Korsak’s 70 punts this season. Of those 70 punts, 37 landed inside the 20-yard line while 15 settled inside the 10 and four directly on the one-yard line. Korsak was also named First Team Big Ten in the coaches’ vote.

Joining Korsak with wins at the banquet was Offensive MVP Bo Melton and Defensive MVP Kessawn Abraham. Noah Vedral was given the Bender Award, which is given to “the player who has demonstrated an exceptionally high level of mental and physical toughness throughout the season.” Finishing it off is Julius Turner, who won the Paul Robeson Award. This is “awarded to the individual whose performance, leadership and dedication on and off the field has had the greatest impact on Rutgers football.”

Rutgers finished 5-7 this season and missed out on a bowl berth by just one game. They received news that Korsak will be back next season and this means he will have one more chance to earn deserving awards on a national level.