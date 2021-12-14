Rutgers assistant Fran Brown reportedly a candidate for Temple head coaching position

Rutgers assistant coach Fran Brown is a serious candidate being considered for the head coaching position at Temple per reports. It was first reported by John Brice of Football Scoop on Monday and later confirmed by James Kratch of NJ Advance Media on Monday night.

Brown serves as the secondary coach and was the first defensive assistant coach to join head coach Greg Schiano’s staff after he was hired in December 2020.

The Camden, New Jersey native is currently ranked No. 26 nationally as a recruiter in the 2022 rankings by 247 Sports. His South Jersey ties and ability to recruit that area has been instrumental in Rutgers improving the talent and depth of the roster. He is credited as the lead recruiter for five current 2022 commits, including 4-star prospects Moses Walker (LB), Anthony Johnson (LB), and Samuel Brown (RB), as well as high 3-star prospects Amarion Brown (WR) and Kenny Fletcher (Edge).

The 40 year old was previously an assistant at Temple from 2011-2016 under former head coaches Steve Addazio and Matt Rhule. He then followed Rhule to Baylor for two seasons before returning to Temple for the 2019 campaign under former head coach Rod Carey, who Temple recently fired.

Brown is the highest paid position coach in program history and is set to make $700,000 next season, a $25,000 raise from this past year as part of the contract extension he previously signed. There is no buyout clause if he were he to leave for a promotion.

Rutgers defeated Temple 61-14 this past season and are set to play them on the road in 2022 as well as at home in 2023.

With the early signing period set to begin on Wednesday, December 15, the 2022 recruiting class for Rutgers is currently ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 5 in the Big Ten per 247 Sports.

More to come on Brown’s candidacy with Temple as the story develops. We will have complete coverage of the early signing period for Rutgers here at On The Banks on Wednesday.