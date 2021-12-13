Rutgers Wrestling Lands Talented Transfer Asa Garcia of Indiana

No. 12 Rutgers Wrestling added another piece to the puzzle today when they landed transfer Asa Garcia from the Hoosiers of Indiana University. Garcia went 21-6 (at 141lbs) while redshirting for the Hoosiers during the 2019-20 season and 2-0 (at 133lbs) during last year’s COVID-19 shortened campaign.

Allow Me To Reintroduced Myself. Jersey Let’s Run It Up⚔️ pic.twitter.com/b7IKIglLiR — Asa Garcia (@asa_garcia13) December 13, 2021

Garcia’s most notable win while at Indiana came last year when he took out Michigan’s Jack Medley, who is currently ranked No. 18 by Intermat at 125lbs, 11-6.

Garcia hails from Avon, Indiana where he was a three-time state champion while attending Avon High School. Indiana Coach Angel Escobedo described Garcia as “a student of the sport and a great leader for the Avon wrestling team,” when he signed with Indiana.

Garcia adds even more depth to a talented lightweight group already assembled on the banks that includes the No. 24 ranked wrestler at 125lbs in Dylan Shawver, the No. 12 at 133lbs in Sammy Alvarez, and the No. 4 at 141lbs in Sebastian Rivera.

Also waiting in the wings are current redshirts and top-tier recruits in Dean Peterson and Nick Raimo, along with true freshman Joey Olivieri who is 9-1 on the season while competing in open tournaments.

Garcia’s availability for this season is unclear at the moment and more details should be forthcoming, but he hasn’t wrestled in any matches this year and should have four years of eligibility when he arrives on the banks.