The “Deck The Hall” Game Thread: Rutgers at No. 23 Seton Hall

Garden State Hardwood Classic

Rutgers (5-4) at No. 23 Seton Hall (8-1)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (Capacity

Tip-off: Sunday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 - Alex Faust and Casey Jacobsen

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy and Chris Tsakonas

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 170; Seton Hall No. 22

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 95, three spots better following Thursday’s 70-68 win over Purdue; Seton Hall - No. 30, three spots better than a win over Texas on Thursday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 102.9 (134th) Defense 94.9 (61st); Seton Hall - Offense 108.9 (46th) Defense 91.3 (25th)

KenPom Prediction: Seton Hall 71 Rutgers 62. Rutgers is given a 19% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Seton Hall -10.5 opening line

Series History: In a series that began in 1916, Seton Hall leads all-time 40-31. Rutgers has lost its last three trips to the Rock in Newark, last winning on the road in 2013. However, they did win the last meeting in 2019 at the RAC. Steve Pikiell is 2-2 against Seton Hall. Kevin Willard is 7-7 against Rutgers. Over the last 26 meetings, 21 games have been decided by six points or less with five decided in overtime.

GAME PREVIEW

Geo Baker is back. The rivalry is back. Let’s Gooooooo!!

