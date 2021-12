Twitter reactions to Rutgers beating No. 1 Purdue

WHAT A WIN! WHAT A NIGHT!

Here are the best reactions and videos of Rutgers defeating No. 1 Purdue for the highest ranked win in program history.

Just watched Ron Harper Jr., the son of my friend, hit a buzzer beater for Rutgers to beat the #1 team in the country Purdue 70-68! He got the inbound pass at 3 seconds, dribbled past half-court, and pulled up for the game-winning 3 point shot! Wow wow wow! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 10, 2021

We at @BigTenNetwork have been around for 15 years.

We have had big time shots (Blake Hoffarber, etc)… but.

That was probably the biggest shot in our networks history. Wow. — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) December 10, 2021

Rutgers will create more history tomorrow morning when they see its NET take the biggest climb it’s ever taken. — Brad Wachtel (@Brad_Wachtel) December 10, 2021

A few weeks ago, Rutgers lost at home to Lafayette.



Tonight, it beat the number one ranked team in the country --- Purdue --- for the first time in program history.



Anarchy?



Nope.



Just College Basketball. https://t.co/LtOytOqtLe — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 10, 2021

AS CALLED ON RUTGERS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/FNGT7h0D8z — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 10, 2021

Caleb played his ass off tonight. Make sure the praise just as loud as the disrespect. ‍♀️ — arella guirantes (@Arella_Karinnn) December 10, 2021

Whoever did this is my hero pic.twitter.com/JtszlyfjJf — Jeff Arnold (@Jeff__Arnold) December 10, 2021

HFGHJHFGHHYGGGJH LFGGGGG YOU CAN’T TELL ME NOTHINNNN @RutgersMBB AHHHHH — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) December 10, 2021

Your Family, Your Religion, and Rutgers Basketball! #1 goes down! pic.twitter.com/jT1elS8tWq — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) December 10, 2021

RON THE GOAT OMG — Geo Baker (@Geo_Baker_1) December 10, 2021

Here it is from @JackReicheg’s seats pic.twitter.com/P7a1f9Rxzv — Rutgers Court Club (5-4/1-1) (@RCourtClub) December 10, 2021

Incredible. Coach Boylan just popped open a Guinness in Heaven!! https://t.co/pqel2fEQTd — Jay Young (@CoachJayYoung) December 10, 2021

IN PIKES WE TRUST — Jameel Warney (@Fullcoursemeelz) December 10, 2021

Matt Painter when he sees Rutgers next on the schedule after losing four in a row to them: pic.twitter.com/VXQlVm9kJr — On the Banks (@OTB_SBNation) December 10, 2021

Greatest sporting event I have ever been to. Nothing will top that. — Dave White (@Dave_White) December 10, 2021

If you're not tuned into Rutgers-Seton Hall Sunday night, you need a pulse check. — Jerry Carino (@NJHoopsHaven) December 10, 2021

One down, one to go. https://t.co/ND7hPYBnyp — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) December 10, 2021

