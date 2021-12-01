On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 117: Rutgers men’s basketball early season review

Episode No. 117 of the On The Banks podcast is a review of the first seven games of the season for Rutgers men’s basketball. A disappointing 4-3 start has included a catastrophic loss to KenPom sub-300 Lafayette, as well as sub-100 teams in DePaul and UMass. All three defeats were by one possession in which opponents hit dagger three-pointers in the closing seconds.

Jerry Carino from the Asbury Park Press and Gannett is back to give his insight on the state of things so far this season. Our discussion included Pikiell’s coaching decisions, role and rotation development, recruiting, the Clemson victory, Jalen Miller and the short term outlook for this team.

This episode also includes a stats review at the top and trends to be aware of with Rutgers.

Thanks to Jerry for talking Rutgers hoops with us once again and thank you for listening!

