On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 116: Rutgers Women’s Soccer College Cup Preview

Episode No. 116 of the On The Banks podcast is a preview for the Women’s Soccer College Cup this weekend. Rutgers advanced to the Final Four for the second time in six years after two thrilling penalty kick shootouts. Moving past Big XII champion TCU and SEC champion Arkansas, the Scarlet Knights will now face the ACC champion and No. 1 team in the country, Florida State.

Our guest is sports reporter Melanie Anzidei of the Record and NorthJersey.com. She has been covering the postseason run for Rutgers women’s soccer and we discussed the adjustments made since the Big Ten championship loss, the strength of head coach Mike O’Neill’s program, the development of certain players this season, the challenge ahead of Rutgers in the Final Four, a potential disadvantage they’ll need to overcome and more.

Thanks to Melanie for her time and insight and thank you for listening!

