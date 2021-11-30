ACC/Big Ten Challenge Game Thread: Clemson at Rutgers

ACC/BIG Ten Challenge
Clemson (5-2) at Rutgers (3-3)
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000 Capacity) - SOLD OUT
Tip-off: Tuesday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2 - Kevin Brown and John Crispin
Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM; PXP - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 93, one spot worse following a 85-83 loss to UMass; Clemson - No. 45, the same spot following a 91-59 win over Charleston Southern.
Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 103.2 (132nd) Defense 95.0 (59th); Clemson - Offense 108.6 (52nd) Defense 94.1 (51st)
KenPom Prediction: Clemson 64 Rutgers 63. Rutgers is given a 47% chance to win.
Vegas Line: Rutgers -2 (line opened at Clemson -1.5)
Series History: Rutgers leads the all-time series 2-1 with the last meeting coming last March with RU winning 60-56 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge History: Rutgers is 3-4 all-time conference series but won last year’s meeting against Syracuse at the RAC by the score of 79-69.
Will Rutgers break out or continue to slide. Time to find out.
Clemson is 3rd nationally in shooting 44.1% from three-point range. They’re 5-0 when shooting above 40% and 0-2 when held below. Rutgers has not defended the three-point line well at all this season. Late closing out on shooters & fouling behind the arc. Perimeter D key tonight.— Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) November 30, 2021
