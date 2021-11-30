ACC/Big Ten Challenge Game Thread: Clemson at Rutgers

ACC/BIG Ten Challenge

Clemson (5-2) at Rutgers (3-3)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000 Capacity) - SOLD OUT

Tip-off: Tuesday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 - Kevin Brown and John Crispin

Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM; PXP - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 93, one spot worse following a 85-83 loss to UMass; Clemson - No. 45, the same spot following a 91-59 win over Charleston Southern.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 103.2 (132nd) Defense 95.0 (59th); Clemson - Offense 108.6 (52nd) Defense 94.1 (51st)

KenPom Prediction: Clemson 64 Rutgers 63. Rutgers is given a 47% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers -2 (line opened at Clemson -1.5)

Series History: Rutgers leads the all-time series 2-1 with the last meeting coming last March with RU winning 60-56 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge History: Rutgers is 3-4 all-time conference series but won last year’s meeting against Syracuse at the RAC by the score of 79-69.

Game Preview

Will Rutgers break out or continue to slide. Time to find out.

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.