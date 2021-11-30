Rutgers Wrestling Lands #18 Ranked Recruit in Luke Gayer of CA

Rutgers Wrestling continued building for the future today, signing Luke Gayer of out Calvary Chapel High School in California. Gayer, who took to Instagram to announce his decision, is the number 83 overall recruit in the class of 2022 and the 18th ranked wrestler at 160lbs according to Willie Saylor of MatScouts/Intermat.

Luke, who was named Orange County (CA) wrestler of the year, recently competed and placed 4th at the much heralded Super 32 tournament back in October that attracts the best wrestlers nationwide every year.

Gayer was called a “natural leader” by his current Coach Dane Valdez and is projected to compete at 165lbs on the banks, a weight where he could potentially compete for a starting role right away.

Rutgers Wrestling also had their rankings updated today via Intermat and most of the guys stayed where they were at last week. At 133 and 197lbs, Sammy Alvarez and Greg Bulsak each moved up one spot to #11 and #13 respectively, while Jackson Turley dropped two spots at 174lbs to #15.

Heavyweight Boone McDermott also dropped, but just one spot to #24 after suffering his first loss of the season this past Saturday to #20 Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra. As a team, Rutgers remains the 12th ranked team nationally.

In other news around the team, former National Champion at 133lbs for the Scarlet Knights, Nick Suriano, finally has a new home as he heads up to Ann Arbor to become the likely 125lbs starter for the University of Michigan.

Suriano won’t be eligible to wrestler until the second semester, but fans can circle January 23rd on their calendars with extra emphasis as the Rutgers squad will head to Michigan for a dual meet.