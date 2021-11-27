Rutgers at UMass Game Thread

Rutgers (3-2) at UMass (4-3)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts (9,493 capacity)

Tip-off: Saturday, November 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Chicago and SNY - Ahmed Fareed and Corey Robinson

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM; PXP - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 92, thirteen spots worse following a 53-51 loss to Lafayette; UMass - No. 120, two spots worse since a 92-81 win over UMass-Lowell.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 101.4 (154th) Defense 93.1 (47th); UMass - Offense 107.2 (61st) Defense 102.6 (225th)

KenPom Prediction: UMass 70 Rutgers 69. Rutgers is given a 47% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: UMass -1

Series History: Rutgers leads the all-time series 29-20, including 82-57 win in the last meeting on November 29, 2019.

Game Preview

It’s a game time decision for Geo Baker and Jaden Jones will make the first start of his career. Let’s hope Rutgers has its best performance of the season.

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.