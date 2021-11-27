The “Senior Day” Game Thread: Maryland at Rutgers

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Maryland (5-6; 2-6) at Rutgers (5-6; 2-6)

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, November 27 at Noon ET

Weather: 42 degrees, Mostly sunny with an 1% chance of rain, 14 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Krystal Rich (sideline)

Stream: FOX Sports App

Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 14-50-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 390) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand (analyst) and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Doug Willig & Dylan McCoy

Current Spread: Maryland -1.5

Series History: Maryland leads 9-7, Rutgers defeated Maryland 27-24 in 2020

Maryland Scouting Report

Game Preview

It’s senior day and Rutgers has a chance to clinch a bowl bid for the first time in seven seasons. Let’s Gooooooo!!!!

