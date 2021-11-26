Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total: Maryland at Rutgers

The regular season finale in the Big Ten is upon us. For Rutgers and Maryland, that means a chance to win that coveted sixth game and earn qualification into a bowl game.

Both teams will enter the weekend at 5-6 but for now, we are not focused on their records straight up.

Rutgers will welcome Maryland to town as the Terps will be a 1.5-point favorite in Piscataway, according to BetOnline. Maryland is currently -125 on the money line while Rutgers can be taken at +105. The total is 53 — which is the biggest number in a Rutgers’ game all season.

When looking at records against the spread, it heavily favors the Scarlet Knights. They are 6-5 ATS for the season and have rebounded a bit after a losing streak in the middle of the season. Rutgers was handled by Penn State a week ago after a 38-3 victory over Indiana. As for Maryland, they have not faired as well.

The Terrapins are 3-8 ATS on the season and have lost the last seven. Straight up, Maryland has fallen apart as well losing six of the last seven. Their one win was an unimpressive three-point escape against Indiana. With that being said, the fact that Maryland enters the game as a road favorite is telling.

The point total has been the easiest aspect to predict for the Scarlet Knights given their inability to score. Five of the last six games for Rutgers has gone under. In five of those games, Rutgers has scored 20 points or less. On the other side, Maryland has seen six games go over this season.

The defense for the Terrapins has been way below average. They have allowed 30 or more points even times this season, that includes allowing 50 or more twice and 66 to Ohio State. The Rutgers’ offense has not been able to put anything together all season but there might be some room to run in this one.

Either way, it is impossible to take the over in a Rutgers’ game. As far as the spread, they are begging you to take Rutgers as a home dog but this is a tough one to predict. Many will bet with their hearts when watching this game.

Rutgers and Maryland will meet for a win-and-in contest at Noon ET on Saturday. SHI Stadium will be the host as the ninth and final Big Ten team will punch their ticket to a bowl.