Adam Korsak Named Ray Guy Award Finalist

Adam Korsak has been named as a finalist for the Ray Guy award on Tuesday, announced by the Augusta Sports Council.

Korsak is joined by San Diego State’s Matt Araiza and Penn State’s Jordan Stout as the final three for the award. Now, a voting body will select the winner of the day.

The Australian punter has not recorded a touchback in nearly two years. His last 118 punts have stayed out of the end zone — dating back to the season-finale in 2019. This season, Korsak has punted 66 times. Of those kicks, 35 have landed inside the 20-yard line, 15 have been inside the 10, and eight have been inside the five. This includes an impressive four punts being downed at the one-yard line.

Not only does Korsak place punts wherever he wants, he is able to get strong hang time so his coverage team can get downfield. In 63-of-66 returns, opponents have been held to four yards or less. The starting field position following a punt has been at the opponent’s own 22-yard line.

When it comes to distance, Korsak is one of the all-time greats at Rutgers. He is on pace to set the score record as he has recorded an average of 46 yards through 11 games. The current record is held by Ryan Anderson where he averaged 44.4 yards in 2017.

Korsak has been named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week three times this season along with being a two-time Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week winner. Korsak has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list coming into the season four times in his career.

Korsak is the first Scarlet Knight to be named as a finalist for a national on-field award since Ray Rice back in 2007 for the Doak Walker Award.

This is not the first time that Korsak has gained national recognition for his work on the field. When looking at the body of work, it should not be the last time either.

More good news for Korsak on Tuesday was that his waiver to return for next season was approved by the NCAA.