Lafayette at Rutgers Game Thread

Lafayette (0-4) at Rutgers (3-1)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Tip-off: Monday, November 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN+ - Dom Savino and Tim Catalfamo

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM & 1450 AM/Sirius 138/XM 195 - Jerry Recco & Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen and Jake Schmied

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 79, six spots worse following a 73-70 loss to DePaul; Lafayette - No. 315, two spots worse since a 88-55 loss to Duke.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 103.3 (111th) Defense 93.1 (50th); Lafayette - Offense 95.5 (264th) Defense 108.8 (339th)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 78 Lafayette 59. Rutgers is given a 96% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Rutgers -21

Series History: Rutgers leads the all-time series 69-47 and has played Lafayette more than any other opponent in program history with the exception of Princeton. They last met on December 22, 2019 with Rutgers winning 63-44.

Key Contributors

Lafayette - 6’7” sophomore Kyle Jenkins: 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 36.0% 3-pt shooting; 6’2” senior Tyrone Perry: 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists; 39.3% 3-pt shooting; 6’7” junior Leo O’Boyle: 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 32.0% 3-pt shooting; 7’0” junior Neal Quinn: 9.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 blocks; 6’2” freshman CJ Fulton: 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 36.4% 3-pt shooting

Rutgers - 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr.: 16.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 33.3% 3-pt shooting; 6’4” senior Geo Baker: 13.3 points, 4.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 40.0% 3-pt shooting; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi: 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 60.0% FG shooting; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt: 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy: 6.3 points, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones: 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 66.7% FG shooting; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell: 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals

Rutgers is home again at Jersey Mike’s Arena looking to bounce back after last week’s loss at DePaul. Let’s hope we see them play with energy and purpose.

One lineup change is Aundre Hyatt starting instead of Caleb McConnell. Let’s see how the team responds.

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.