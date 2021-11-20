Rutgers overwhelmed by Penn State in 28-0 loss on Saturday

To say Penn State has dominated the matchup with Rutgers is an understatement. The trend continued on Saturday afternoon.

The Scarlet Knights took a trip to Beaver Stadium this weekend but it looked like they did not show up at game time. The Nittany Lions steamrolled Rutgers en route to a 28-0 victory in University Park. They have now won 30 of the 32 all-time meetings.

This is a game that began with 12 consecutive punts and did not see points over the first 29 minutes of play. Christian Veilleux, who took over for an injured Sean Clifford, found Jahan Dotson for an eight-yard touchdown. Veilleux finished 15-for-24 for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite being down just 7-0 at halftime and keeping Penn State off the board for much of the first half, there was never a real feeling that Rutgers could win this game. Maybe it was because they mustered just over 70 yards and four first downs in the first 30 minutes.

Penn State began to flex its muscles late in the third quarter. A Vellieux touchdown to Parker Washington began a stretch of three consecutive scoring drives. On the next possession for the Nittany Lions, they were able to hit that big play — a 67-yard connection from Veilleux to Malick Meiga.

The Rutgers’ offense was nonexistent from the start as Noah Vedral finished 12-for-23 for 91 yards. The Scarlet Knights were outgunned 407-to-165 and had just 10 first downs in the game.

There was just one turnover by either side but the overall physicality and talent level took over — as we thought it might over the course of 60 minutes.

Aaron Young led Rutgers with 20 rushing yards. Isaih Pacheco and Kyle Monangai were held to just 15 yards on nine carries combined.

This is an easy game for Rutgers to put in the rearview as the game film should already be thrown away. All sights should be set on a home matchup against Maryland next weekend where a win will earn them a bowl berth.