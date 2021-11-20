Rutgers at Penn State Game Thread

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers (5-5; 2-5) at Penn State (6-4; 3-4)

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Kick-off: Saturday, November 20 at Noon ET

Weather: 44 degrees, cloudy with an 7% chance of rain, 10-15 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

BTN GameFinder

Stream: FOX Sports App

Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 14-50-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 390) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst) and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Jake Schmied & Chris Tsakonas

Current Spread: Penn State -17.5

Series History: Penn State leads 29-2, Penn State defeated Rutgers 23-7 last season.

Penn State SB Nation Site: Black Shoe Diaries

GAME PREVIEW

Rutgers has everything to gain with a win and nothing changes with a loss. Let’s Gooooooo!

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.