Rutgers at Penn State Game Thread

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Rutgers (5-5; 2-5) at Penn State (6-4; 3-4)
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
Kick-off: Saturday, November 20 at Noon ET
Weather: 44 degrees, cloudy with an 7% chance of rain, 10-15 mph winds
TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)
Stream: FOX Sports App
Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 14-50-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 390) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst) and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Jake Schmied & Chris Tsakonas
Current Spread: Penn State -17.5
Series History: Penn State leads 29-2, Penn State defeated Rutgers 23-7 last season.
Penn State SB Nation Site: Black Shoe Diaries
Rutgers has everything to gain with a win and nothing changes with a loss. Let’s Gooooooo!
Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.
GAME DAY— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 20, 2021
⏰ 12:00 PM
@BigTenNetwork
Beaver Stadium pic.twitter.com/nxN0BMdEc5
Loading comments...