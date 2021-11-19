Rutgers women’s soccer advances to Sweet 16 for first time since 2015

No. 5 Rutgers women’s soccer defeated Saint Louis 4-0 on Friday night at Yurcak Field to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The Scarlet Knights improved to 19-3-0 on the season and advanced in front of a home crowd totaling 1,682.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten selection Riley Tiernan was the catalyst, as she assisted on the first goal and scored two goals of her own as well.

Less than five minutes into the action, the three leading scorers on the team came through on a beautiful play in transition. Tiernan found Big Ten Midfielder of the Year Frankie Tagliaferri, who then found four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection Amirah Ali before she put Rutgers into the lead for good.

Tiernan➡️Tagliaferri➡️Ali‼️

Tiernan then took matters into her own feet just after action resumed following halftime. After receiving a pass from Ali, Tiernan dribbled across the middle of the field and launched a rocket off her left foot for the goal.

RILEY. TIERNAN‼️



RILEY. TIERNAN‼️

Tiernan was at it again in the 69th minute, as she scored on an even more impressive shot that went to the top left corner of the net. It was assisted on by Emma Misal.

Riley Tiernan strikes again!!



Riley Tiernan strikes again!!

Ten minutes later, freshman Kylie Daigle scored on a great individual play that was unassisted. It gave Rutgers a 4-0 lead and that was ultimately the end result.

Nothing, and we mean NOTHING was going to stop Kylie Daigle from scoring this one!



Nothing, and we mean NOTHING was going to stop Kylie Daigle from scoring this one!

Rutgers held a 27-7 advantage with shots on goal and an 18-3 edge in shots on goal. RU goalkeeper Meagan McClelland made three saves in what was the 13th shutout for the team this fall.

Fellow classmates and team captains Amirah Ali and Gabby Provenzano each reached the milestone of playing in their 100th career game on Friday night. They are now co-leaders for having played the most career games in program history.

Rutgers advances to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, the only time in program history they reached a Final Four.

The No. 1 seed Scarlet Knights (19-3-0) host No. 4 seed TCU (19-2-2) on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. at Yurcak Field. The No. 8 ranked Horned Frogs defeated Princeton earlier in the day 3-2 in double overtime, setting the stage for Sunday.