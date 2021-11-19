Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total: Rutgers at Penn State

Don’t look now but Rutgers has won two out of three and is well in contention for a bowl berth at 5-5.

The Scarlet Knights will face a tough road this on Saturday as they travel to take on Penn State. Rutgers will enter the contest as a 17-point underdog, according to BetOnline. The money line odds are massive with Penn State coming in at -825. Anyone feeling frisky could take a chance on Rutgers at +605. The total is set at 46.5.

Rutgers has won two of the last three games outright and ATS. While there has not been much success in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights are still 6-4 ATS for the season. Rutgers has played four games against top-tier competition in the conference to this point. Aside from the first game against Michigan, the Scarlet Knights have struggled to compete. Now, they are huge dogs once again against another marquee program in the conference.

Penn State is also 6-4 ATS this season. Despite the success against the spread, the Nittany Lions have lost three of their last four games. This is the perfect spot to get right against Rutgers but can they cover a three-score spread? The safer bet in terms of trends seems to be with the total — which is the norm for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have seen four of their last five games go under. This usually happens because of the lack of ability to score from Rutgers. Last week, it was the other way around as Indiana was held to just three points. It seems almost impossible that Penn State is held to three points so the trend might go back to normal.

For the Nittany Lions, eight of 10 games have been under. This is a team that likes to make games ugly and turn it into a battle in the trenches. Despite the big-play ability of Penn State, led by Jahan Dotson, they have been able to play many games in the 20’s.

The big plays have haunted Rutgers all season and this remains a key against a strong duo of wide receivers. This game is being played at Beaver Stadium so it could be a long day for the Scarlet Knights.

This game is set to kickoff at Noon ET on Big Ten Network.