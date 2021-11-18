Rutgers at DePaul Game Thread

Rutgers (3-0) at DePaul (2-0) - Gavitt Games

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois (10,387)

Tip-off: Thurday, November 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 - Eric Collins and Donny Mitchell

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM/Sirius 138/XM 195 - Dom Savino & Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - Gideon Fox and Dylan Allen

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 73, one spot worse following 75-61 win over NJIT; DePaul - No. 123, improved 16 spots since 99-66 win over Central Michigan.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 102.0 (129th) Defense 91.2 (39th); DePaul - Offense 100.3 (152nd) Defense 95.9 (101st)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 68 DePaul 67. Rutgers is given a 54% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers -3.0

Series History: Rutgers leads the all-time series between former Big East foes 7-4. The last time they played was in the second year of the Gavitt Games in November 17, 2016, Rutgers won 66-59. It was just the third game of Steve Pikiell’s tenure on the banks.

Gavitt Games History: Rutgers is 1-2 all-time in this annual series between the Big Ten and Big East. They last played in the Gavitt Games in 2018, losing to St. John’s at the RAC by the final score of 84-65.

Week 1 Film Review

Notes: This is the first road game of the season...Two seasons ago, Rutgers lost it’s fourth game of the season and first away from home (neutral) vs. St. Bonaventure, who were No. 123 in KenPom. Tonight, Rutgers plays it’s fourth game of the season and first away from home vs. DePaul, who are ranked No. 123 in KenPom.

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight is the first road game and high major matchup of the season for Rutgers. It’s a test they need to pass and getting off to a fast start would be a positive development. Let’s hope we see this team play its best game of the season so far.

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.