On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 115: Rutgers Football, Basketball, Facilities & More

For episode No. 115 of the On The Banks podcast, longtime Rutgers beat reporter Keith Sargeant of NJ Advance Media returns to give insight on a variety of topics.

Starting with football, we discussed the improbable result against Indiana, memorable moments this season so far, predicting the outcome against Penn State, the future of head coach James Franklin and why a Seinfeld episode might help the Scarlet Knights’ chances, the matchup ahead with Maryland, the usage of Gavin Wimsatt, the legacy of Noah Vedral and more related to the program’s quest towards its first bowl appearance since 2014.

In addition, we discussed the not so secret facilities master plan and a recent report on it, as well as the start for men’s basketball, whether Steve Pikiell gets the benefit of the doubt from fans, C. Vivian Stringer’s future at Rutgers and more.

At the top, we recap several other sports, including Rutgers field hockey and women’s soccer.

Thanks so much to Sarge for joining us once again and giving great insight. And thank you for listening to this episode!

How To Listen To All 115 Episodes

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “On The Banks Podcast” on Apple Podcasts/ and “On The Banks Podcast” on Stitcher. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the SB Nation podcast network