NJIT at Rutgers Game Thread

NJIT (1-1) At Rutgers (2-0)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000)

Tip-off: Tuesday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN+ (Subscription only) - Dom Savino and Nick Kosko

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco & Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy and Amir Lighty

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 72, improved 3 spots since 48-35 win over Merrimack; NJIT - No. 273, improved 22 spots since 73-56 win over Lehigh

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 101.7 (133rd) Defense 90.7 (30th); NJIT - Offense 91.8 (317th) Defense 100.6 (197th)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 72 NJIT 56. Rutgers is given a 94% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers -18.5

Series History: Rutgers leads the all-time series 7-0, including four by single digits, which began in 2007. RU won the last meeting 85-58 on November 26, 2019.

Week 1 Film Review

Notes: This game is a sellout, marking the 12th straight dating back to the 2019-2020 season....The Rutgers Athletic Center is officially called Jersey Mike’s Arena per a sponsorship deal announced last week.....If you are attending the game at Jersey Mike’s Arena, click here for new guidelines this season including masking policy and new ticketing procedures.

A comfortable win would be preferred after the previous two games being closer than expected. Add in the fact that Rutgers will play DePaul in Chicago in roughly 48 hours and it would be better if the starters didn’t have to play 35 minutes tonight.

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.